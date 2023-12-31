Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

C traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,149,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,983,656. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

