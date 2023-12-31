Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Corteva by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,932. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.