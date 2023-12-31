Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $45.30. 9,450,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

