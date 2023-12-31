Independent Investors Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Investors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 690,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 206.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $54.98 on Friday. 3,652,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

