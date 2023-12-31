Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,445 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $589.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.21. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

