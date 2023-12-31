Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 33,285,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

