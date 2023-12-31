Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 280 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOW traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $706.49. 925,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,791. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $655.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

