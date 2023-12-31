Fei USD (FEI) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $192,582.54 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,607.41 or 1.00013896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011975 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00181554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,642,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,383,812 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,642,478.96510505 with 13,383,811.58234277 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94549994 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $233,964.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

