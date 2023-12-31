Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $31,078.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,607.41 or 1.00013896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011975 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00181554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00206953 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $106,480.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

