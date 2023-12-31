SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.61 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $326.27 million and $17.61 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,497,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.3521397 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32535611 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $15,040,626.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

