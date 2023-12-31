Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 101,509 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. 2,055,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

