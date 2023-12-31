Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 2,295,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

