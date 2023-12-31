LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.