Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,168. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.