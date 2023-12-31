Connolly Sarah T. Sells 400 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.2% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 195,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL remained flat at $48.48 during midday trading on Friday. 1,719,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

