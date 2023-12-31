Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.67. 6,712,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,552. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

