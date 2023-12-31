Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,415. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

