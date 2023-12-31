Connolly Sarah T. Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $198.56. 1,542,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,877. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

