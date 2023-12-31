Short Interest in Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Increases By 100.0%

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Truxton Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRUX traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Truxton has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $188.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Truxton Announces Dividend

About Truxton

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

