Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Danske lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.55. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

