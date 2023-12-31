Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Increases By 21.0%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 489,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,923.0 days.

TIS Price Performance

Shares of TIS stock remained flat at $22.73 during trading hours on Friday. TIS has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.