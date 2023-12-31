Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $212,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Amgen by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $288.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $289.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

