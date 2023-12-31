Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Expands By 37.8%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Telstra Group Stock Performance
Telstra Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 6,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Telstra Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.
About Telstra Group
