Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after buying an additional 429,049 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

GLDM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

