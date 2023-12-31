Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSMRF remained flat at $18.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

