Baxter Bros Inc. Has $20.79 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,898. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

