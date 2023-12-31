Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Grows By 50.3%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Techtronic Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TTNDY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,951. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.
About Techtronic Industries
