Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Grows By 50.3%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TTNDY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,951. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

