Rosenbaum Jay D. Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $66.30. 542,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

