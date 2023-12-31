YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,848 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.58. 9,046,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,944,865. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

