YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,252. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $289.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.19.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

