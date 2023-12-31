YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.32. 271,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,834. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

