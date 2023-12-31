YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $225.51. 2,008,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.42 and a 1-year high of $226.63.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

