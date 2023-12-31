YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 234,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 163,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 293.4% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. 1,170,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

