YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

