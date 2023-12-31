YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

United Rentals stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $573.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

