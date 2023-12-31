Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Position Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Woodward worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $459,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Woodward by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Woodward Stock Down 0.2 %

WWD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.13. 199,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,803. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

