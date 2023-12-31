YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 58,770 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,770 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 2,057,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

