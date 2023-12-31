YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day moving average is $217.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

