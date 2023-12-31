Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 459 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

