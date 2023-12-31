Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,112 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 1,881,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

