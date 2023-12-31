Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Cut by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.22. The stock had a trading volume of 160,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.75. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $461.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

