Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 277 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $828.69. 153,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $841.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $789.05 and its 200 day moving average is $747.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

