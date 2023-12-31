Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

