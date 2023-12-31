Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 8,381 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

