Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.08. 1,497,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.