Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s 6th Largest Position

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Linde makes up 3.6% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.09% of Linde worth $155,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.56.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

