Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

