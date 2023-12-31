Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Steward Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $116.07 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

