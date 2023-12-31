Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.03. 1,070,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,160. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

