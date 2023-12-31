Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.90. 755,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,295. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

